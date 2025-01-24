B’deshi national arrested; another held for helping him enter India

Siliguri: Personnel of the New Jalpaiguri Police Station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested a Bangladeshi national, Ataur Rahman, from Amaidighi area on Thursday night. Another man named Ferdous Alam was also arrested in the case. Ferdous is a resident of Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur and a

relative of Ataur.

Ataur Rahman, a resident of Madhabpur in Thakurganj district of Bangladesh, allegedly entered India with the help of an Indian national, Bipul Adhikary, a resident of Haldibari in Cooch Behar. Preliminary investigations revealed that Bipul helped Ataur illegally enter India by crossing the India-Bangladesh border in Haldibari. Ferdous was tasked with transporting him further into the country. They planned to travel to Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur from Haldibari. Ferdous assisted him in a four-wheeler from Haldibari and they headed toward Kaliaganj. Bipul was also in the vehicle with them.

The police intercepted the vehicle in the Amaidighi area of Fulbari. While Ataur and Ferdous were arrested on the spot, Bipul managed to escape. The police suspected that Ataur came to India with the intention of hiding, though the specific reasons for his actions remain unclear. Both Ataur and Ferdous were presented before the Jalpaiguri court on Friday.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend Bipul Adhikari, who is currently absconding. We are also probing possible links to a larger network involved in facilitating illegal cross-border movements,” said Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of

Police (DCP) East.