B’deshi citizen living illegally in India for 9 yrs held in Siliguri

Siliguri: After living a peaceful life in India for nearly 9 years using forged documents, a Bangladeshi national was finally arrested by the Bhorer Alo police from Farabari area near Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Manju Kumar Roy, also known as Manju Sinha.

According to police reports, Manju Kumar Roy had illegally entered India in 2016 through the Chaulhati area of the India-Bangladesh border in Rajganj. After moving around different locations, he eventually settled in the Farabari area, where he secured employment at a restaurant. During his stay, he fraudulently obtained an Indian Aadhaar card under the name Manju Sinha, which allowed him to lead a comfortable life without raising suspicion.

However, acting on a tip off, police arrested him. He was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Friday.