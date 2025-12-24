B’deshi cattle smuggler held in Malda’s Habibpur

Malda: In a significant action against cross-border cattle smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized three cattle and detained a Bangladeshi national in the Baidpur area under Habibpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Malumvita (Jagjibanpur) area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Malumvita BSF camp in Habibpur block. BSF personnel launched a chase after spotting suspected Bangladeshi cattle smugglers attempting to infiltrate Indian territory with cattle. During the operation, three cattle were successfully seized by the BSF.

However, one Bangladeshi national managed to escape temporarily and moved towards a nearby village with a cow, which he reportedly tied to a bamboo grove.

Alert villagers noticed his suspicious movement and caught hold of him. The man was allegedly assaulted by members of the public before the BSF was informed about him. BSF officials immediately alerted the Habibpur Police Station, after which cops reached the spot and took custody of the man.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Suman (26), a resident of Nitpur Master Para village in Naogaon district of Bangladesh. The police have started an investigation into the incident, while the seized cattle were taken into custody.