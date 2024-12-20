B’deshi arrested in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) and handed over to the police in the Shikarpur Chena Kota area of Mathabhanga subdivision, Cooch Behar district. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to initial reports, authorities suspect the individual may be mentally ill. However, further inquiries are being conducted to determine how the person crossed into India.

BSF and police sources confirmed that the arrest took place on Thursday, when BSF personnel stationed at the India-Bangladesh border in Mathabhanga subdivision detained the individual. Following questioning, the detainee was transferred to Mathabhanga Police Station for further investigation.

Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Samaren Haldar provided details about the case, stating: “A Bangladeshi citizen was caught by the BSF and subsequently handed over to us. A case has been registered in accordance with legal procedures and an investigation has commenced.

Initial findings suggest the individual may be mentally ill, which has led to his referral for a medical examination. Further action will be determined based on the results of the medical report.”