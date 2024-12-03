B’desh unrest spills across border as Indians launch protests

Cooch Behar, Siliguri: The Bangladesh unrest has spilled over the Indian side of the border with organisations as well as individuals launching different forms of protests.

From border areas to a medical practitioner’s chamber, the protest is fast spreading.

A protest march was held by the Sanatani Samyukta Manch in Changrabandha, Cooch Behar, on Monday, demanding the immediate release of Chinmay Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh.

The demonstration culminated with the burning of an effigy of the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government Mohammad Yunus.

The march, which commenced from the main square of Changrabandha, proceeded toward the immigration check post. Protestors burned the effigy in front of the checkpost.

A member of the Sanatani Samyukta Manch spoke out against the treatment of Sanatanis in Bangladesh. He said: “The arrest of Guru Chinmay Krishna Das, without any evidence of wrongdoing, highlights the ongoing persecution of religious minorities, specially Sanatanis (Hindus) in Bangladesh. We have repeatedly called on the Bangladesh government to release him. Our religion, the Sanatani faith, does not seek to harm others. However, the Sanatanis in Bangladesh continue to suffer and this protest is a stand against this injustice. We will intensify our agitation if the Bangladesh government turns a deaf ear.”

Meanwhile, in Siliguri, a doctor has launched a unique protest in response to many social media posts portraying alleged disrespect to the Indian Tricolour in Bangladesh.

Dr Shekhar Banerjee, an ENT specialist from Siliguri has implemented a new rule for his patients that whoever enters his chamber for treatment must first bow to the Indian National flag and then only will be allowed to enter.

Since Saturday, a notice has been put up prominently at his chamber’s entrance regarding this, alongside the Indian flag.

“This is my way of honouring the national flag and protesting against those who insult it. If someone cannot respect the flag, they don’t deserve my services,” declared the doctor.