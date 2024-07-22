B’desh unrest: 5 Maitree Express trains cancelled till July 24

Kolkata: Owing to the unrest situations in Bangladesh, five Maitree Express trains (originating from Kolkata and Dhaka) have been cancelled starting from July 22.



According to the Eastern Railway, due to operational reasons, the five Maitree Express trains that were scheduled to depart from Kolkata on July 22, 23 and 24 along with the trains scheduled to depart from Dhaka on July 23 and 24 will remain cancelled. The full fare of the tickets will be refunded to the passengers subject to a few conditions. The refund will be made only at the special ticket counters in Kolkata that are located in Fairley Place and Kolkata Railway station. No refund will be made for lost or misplaced tickets.

For the foreign tourists, the full fare amount will be refunded during the Passengers Reservation System (PRS) hours. No Ticket Deposit receipt (TDR) will be issued.