B’desh to export 1200 MT of Hilsa to Bengal ahead of festive season

Kolkata: As a goodwill gesture, the Bangladesh government has confirmed the export of 1,200 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India ahead of the festive season. The country’s Industry department issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

However, this year’s export of Padma Ilish will be half of last year’s volume. In 2024, Bangladesh exported 2,420 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India.

“Ilish (Hilsa) coming! The Bangladesh Government just decided to export the quintessential fish to India ahead of festival seasons, as a mark of enduring friendship,” said Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah in a post on his X handle.

Indian fishermen intending to import Hilsa from Bangladesh have been asked to submit hard copies of their trade license, income tax details, VAT certificate, agreement, fishing license, and other requisite documents by 5 pm on September 11.

According to the Bangladesh government’s circular on Hilsa export, the minimum export price has been fixed at $12.5 per kilogram, which amounts to around Rs 1,100 in Indian currency.

Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers Association, said the timeline for the export window will be clear by September 11–12. “We hope to get Hilsa from the beginning of next week. Initially, the price for 1 kg fish will be in the range of Rs 1,500–1,700. The price is expected to come down as more consignments arrive,” he added.

The Association is hopeful that the export will continue till the ‘Bhai Phonta’ festival in the state. Amid strained bilateral ties, Bangladesh’s interim government had banned Hilsa exports last year but lifted the restriction just ahead of the Puja season, when demand for the fish peaks.

Currently, most of the Hilsa in Bengal markets is being sourced from Gujarat, where a record haul has been reported. “Around 70–80 tonnes of Hilsa are arriving daily in the state, nearly double the average of 30–40 tonnes in recent years,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood of the Fish Importers Association.