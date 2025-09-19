B’desh sends 100 metric tonnes of Hilsa to Bengal

Kolkata: The first consignment of Hilsa from Bangladesh has finally reached Bengal. About 100 metric tonnes of the prized fish, popularly known as Ilish, arrived in two phases through the Bongaon border on Wednesday night in 10 trucks.

The consignment was auctioned on Thursday morning by fish merchants from Kolkata and Howrah, after which the stock was dispatched to local markets. Currently, retail prices of Hilsa are hovering around Rs 1,600–1,700 per kg.

As a goodwill gesture, the Bangladesh government on September 8 confirmed the export of 1,200 MT of Hilsa to India ahead of the festive season. The country’s Industry Department issued the official notification on Monday.

“Ilish (Hilsa) coming! The Bangladesh Government just decided to export the quintessential fish to India ahead of the festival season, as a mark of enduring friendship,” Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah wrote in a post on X.

Traders expect prices to ease once more consignments arrive. In 2024, India had imported 2,420 MT of Hilsa from Bangladesh.

Last year, amid strained bilateral ties, the interim government of Bangladesh had imposed a ban on exports, but lifted it just ahead of the Puja festivities when

demand peaks.

“Majority of the Hilsa available in Bengal’s markets this year is being sourced from Gujarat, where there has been a record haul,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers’ Association.