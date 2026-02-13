B’desh polls: Security beefed up along Indo-Bangla border

Siliguri: Security has been significantly intensified along the India-Bangladesh border across several districts of North Bengal as Bangladesh held its 13th Parliamentary elections on Thursday. Authorities imposed strict surveillance measures, suspended cross-border trade, and restricted movement at key land ports, leaving normally busy border points unusually quiet.



At the Hili International Border in South Dinajpur, the area wore a deserted look as Bangladesh went to the polls. Bilateral trade through the Hili Land Port has been suspended for three days since Wednesday, while the movement of visa holders was also halted. Over a hundred truck drivers returned to India after leaving their vehicles in Bangladesh.

Local residents closely followed political developments across the border. Amulya Ratan Biswas, a sweet shop owner in Hili, said, “There is considerable enthusiasm among residents here over the Bangladesh elections… Whichever party forms the government, improved diplomatic relations with India will boost trade through the Hili border.” Exporters also expressed hope that stable bilateral ties would strengthen business while ensuring minority safety in Bangladesh.

In the Cooch Behar district, the Changrabandha land port remained sealed from Wednesday to Friday. Although the immigration check post opened briefly, no cross-border movement took place. Additional Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were deployed, and customs and Integrated Check Post staff remained on alert. Money exchange counters were shut on administrative orders. Amal Basunia, a money exchange operator, said strict security arrangements linked to the elections led to the closure of several counters.

Similar restrictions were enforced at the Fulbari border in Siliguri, which remained completely closed for two days. Passenger movement is expected to resume on Friday, while import-export operations may restart only on Saturday. Normally, 100 to 200 trucks cross daily, but the area remained silent, with shops shuttered and no vehicles in sight. Exporter Subhankar Naskar said trade had already suffered during Bangladesh’s interim political phase and expressed hope that a stable government would restore normal business ties.

Security was also strengthened along the 210-km border in North Dinajpur district. BSF and police conducted intensive patrols across vulnerable villages under multiple police station jurisdictions. Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Suresh said, “We have increased patrols and are engaging with locals to boost confidence.”

In Malda’s Mahadipur land port, cross-border trade came to a complete halt following Bangladesh’s official election holiday. Over 1,000 trucks carrying rice, maize, stone chips and fodder remain stranded. Nearly 300 lorries typically cross daily, facilitating trade worth Rs 3–4 crore. Ujjal Saha of the West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee said the extended closure has placed heavy strain on traders.