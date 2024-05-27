B’desh Police team visits MP murder spot in New Town

Kolkata: The Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Harun Ar Rashid along with other officials of Bangladesh Police on Monday afternoon visited the housing complex in New Town where the Bangladesh’s Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim was murdered and his body was mutilated for disposal.



The Bangladesh Police team assisted by the local police and the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also went to the Krishnamati area in Polerhat where the accused Jihad Hawaladar claimed to have disposed of parts of the mutilated body. Though the search for the mutilated body parts was continuing on Monday even in the stormy weather, nothing was found till evening.

CID, during the probe, learnt that the mastermind of this murder Akhtarujjaman who is reportedly a US citizen had appointed his childhood friend Amanullah who is in the custody of Bangladesh Police. Akhtarujjaman reportedly gave Amanullah the responsibility of arranging logistics support and arranging people to kill Azim. CID has come to know that Amanulah had come to India using a fake passport. On Monday, during the visit of Bangladesh Police at the flat in New Town, Rashid reportedly made a video call and talked with Amanullah to ascertain the places where Azim was murdered and where his body was mutilated.

Rashid said: “We have visited the spots here. This murder was committed as per a plan that was hatched in a cool brain.” Earlier, the Addl. CP of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had said that the plan was hatched in Bangladesh and the crime was committed here in Bengal.