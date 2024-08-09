B’desh patients in city for treatment express concern for their kins back home

Kolkata: Bangladeshi nationals who are here in Kolkata for treatment expressed concern for their family members back home.

A 25-year-old Salman Nawaz, a resident of Dhaka who came for the treatment of his father Salim Nawaz in a private hospital in the city said that the current situation in Bangladesh is worrisome. “I am a resident of Dhanmandi in Dhaka and I accompanied my father to India for his kidney transplant. The current situation in Bangladesh is worrisome and we are longing for peace to return,” Salman said adding: “The uncertainty about the new government’s agenda adds to our concerns, but we remain hopeful that things will improve. Our primary focus right now is my father’s health and we are grateful for the medical care we are receiving here.” Sakhawat Hussain Majnu (52) who came here from Dhaka for treatment was unable to contact his family members for the past few days owing to communication breakdown. “...I returned Kolkata again on July 28. This time I wanted to bring my wife with me but her visa is still pending at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka,”

Sakhawat said.