B’desh-Pak match: 4 detained for displaying a Palestinian flag

Kolkata Police on Tuesday night detained four spectators of the Bangladesh-Pakistan World Cup cricket match for allegedly displaying a Palestinian flag along with the flag of Bangladesh.

They were questioned and released after an inquiry by the police. According to sources, during the cricket match on Tuesday, suddenly people saw a few people holding the Palestinian flag. The incident was also spotted by the on-duty cops as well. Immediately four persons were detained from block-D and gate number 6.

They were taken to the Maidan Police Station where they were questioned. Late on Tuesday night, they were released after a few hours of questioning.

Police informed that the detained persons were from the Bally, Karaya and Ekbalpore areas. They were released as no foul play was spotted.