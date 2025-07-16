B’desh Navy arrests 34 Indian fishermen from Kakdwip

Kolkata: 34 Indian fishermen from Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas were arrested by the Bangladesh Navy late on Monday night for allegedly crossing into Bangladeshi territorial waters while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. Two trawlers ‘FB Jhar’ and ‘FB Mangalchandi’ on which the fishermen ventured for fishing have also been seized.

According to sources, the arrested fishermen, along with the seized trawlers were taken to Mongla Port and legal proceedings have been initiated against them. A senior official of the state Fisheries department said that prima facie these fishermen accidentally breached the sea border and encroached into the Bangladeshi waters amid the inclement weather conditions. A patrol ship spotted and intercepted the vessels, detaining all fishermen aboard and escorting them to port.

“I got a call from Bangladesh saying they have been taken to the police station. They said they are fine for now. But I will not get peace until they return home,” said a worried family member of one of the fishermen.

The top brass of the state administration is in constant contact with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka to secure the early release of the detained fishermen. “The matter is an international issue and we have seen that during similar incidents earlier, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intervened herself and safely brought back fishermen detained in Bangladesh. There will be no exception this time too and I will urge the families of these fishermen not to worry,” said Manturam Pakhira, MLA Kakdwip.

Satinath Patra of the Sunderbans Maritime Fishermen Workers Union voiced concern over the frequency of such detentions. “This has happened before. Just as our trawlers have mistakenly entered their waters, theirs have entered our. Earlier, these matters were resolved with less tension. This time, more caution and awareness are needed,” he said.