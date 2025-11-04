B’desh nat’l caught while illegally entering India

Malda: A Bangladeshi national was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to illegally enter India through the Itaghati area along the India-Bangladesh border under Habibpur Police Station in Malda district. The incident occurred in a stretch of the border that lacks fencing, making it vulnerable to infiltration.

According to sources, a group of Bangladeshi nationals tried to cross over into Indian territory on Saturday night. Alerted by local villagers, BSF personnel from the nearby post rushed to the spot and managed to apprehend one of the intruders after a brief chase, while the others fled back to Bangladesh.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Mannan, a resident of Tompara village under Gomastapur Police Station in Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh. He was later handed over to Habibpur police for further interrogation and legal action.

Local villagers alleged that such incidents are frequent in this region, particularly during the harvest season when infiltrators reportedly enter Indian fields to steal crops.

A photo of the detained individual has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the continuing security challenges along unfenced stretches of the border.