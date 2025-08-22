B’desh national held for overstaying visa: Police

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from the Goursingjote area near the India-Nepal border for illegally staying in India even after the expiry of his visa on

Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Lankeshar Chandra Roy, a resident of Lalmonihat in Bangladesh.

According to police sources, Roy had legally entered India in August last year on a valid visa, but continued to stay in the Gaursinghjote area without returning to his country after the visa expired.

Acting on a tip-off, jawans of the 41st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a raid on Wednesday night and detained Roy. Later, he was handed over to Kharibari police.

Police recovered his Bangladeshi identity card. On Thursday, he was produced before the Siliguri court. Police have started investigating the reason behind his prolonged stay in India.