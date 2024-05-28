B’desh MP murder: CID issues lookout notices against 4 accused

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued lookout notices against four persons in connection with the murder case of Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim.

The persons against whom the look out notices were issued include the mastermind of the murder Akhtarujjaman who is a US resident. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Police team again went to the New Town housing complex where the MP was murdered and his body was mutilated.

Bangladesh Police suspect that after mutilating the body, the accused persons might have flushed some body parts through the sewerage line. The CID was reportedly requested by the Bangladesh Police to search the septic tank of the apartment building to find any traces of Azim’s body during which, about 3.5 kg flesh was reportedly recovered.

The Bangladesh Police also asked the CID to search the garbage dumping area for any clue to the case. On Tuesday, a search operation was conducted at the Bagjola Canal again but nothing was found. The team has also interrogated the arrested accused identified as Jihad Hawaladar in the presence of CID officials.

On Sunday around 11 am, the Bangladesh Police team landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. Before leaving the airport, Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Harun Ar Rashid met the media in Kolkata and said: “For the investigation we need to visit the Place of Occurrence (PO) as well. So far we have exchanged information with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). We are going to check the CCTV footage. Akhtarujjaman who is the mastermind is suspected to have fled to the USA. The plan was hatched in Bangladesh and the crime was committed here in West Bengal. We will seek assistance and cooperation from the CID and local police.”

On Monday, after visiting the housing complex in New Town, Rashid had said: “We have visited the spots here. This murder was committed as per a plan that was hatched in a cool brain.”

Earlier, the Addl. CP of Dhaka Metropolitan Police had said that the plan was hatched in Bangladesh and the crime was committed here in Bengal.