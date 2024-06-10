B’desh MP murder case: ‘Human bones’ recovered from Bagjola Canal

Kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with the help of Indian Navy personnel and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel found several bones from the Bagjola Canal in Krishnamati area which are suspected to be of Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar’s.



On Sunday morning the joint team of the Indian Navy personnel and DMG conducted a search at a place in Bagjola Canal following the interrogation of Md. Siam Hossain, one of the prime accused in the murder case who was arrested recently from the Indo-Nepal border and extradited to India.

“The bone parts appear to be of a human being as suggested by medical officers and forensic experts who were present when these were recovered,” the CID officer said.

It has lodged a suo moto case in this regard at the Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station, he said. The bone parts will soon be sent for forensic examination.

“Search is underway to trace other body parts of the Bangladeshi politician,” the officer said. Police had earlier arrested a butcher identified as Jihad Hawaladar who had murdered Anar and mutilated the body. Later, he and Siam disposed of the body parts in the Bagjola Canal. During interrogation, Hawaladar had also divulged before the Bangladesh Police team that he flushed some pieces of Anar’s body parts using the toilet.

While checking the septic tank as requested by the Bangladesh Police, cops of CID found about 3 kg of flesh. After sending it to forensic, CID confirmed that it is of a human. The daughter of the Bangladesh MP is likely to arrive in Kolkata next week to take part in the DNA test in connection with the recovery of the bones and flesh pieces, the CID officer said. Meanwhile, Hawaladar had told the cops that Siam also had disposed of some body parts. After getting hold of Siam, cops interrogated him and came to know that Anar’s body parts were dumped in the Bagjola Canal as well. On Sunday, police on the basis of Siam’s statement conducted a search at the South Eastern bank of Bagjola Canal and several bones, including a few long ones, were recovered.

According to the CID statement, the bones appear to be of any human being as suggested by the Medical Officer (MO) of Jirangacha Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) as well as the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts who are present at the spot. However, whether the bones recovered are Anar’s or not can be ascertained after the DNA test.

Though the search was made in connection with the Bangladesh MP murder case, after the recovery of the bones an unnatural death case has been registered at the Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station as per the standard operating procedure.