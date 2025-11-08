B’desh link in Murshidabad cyber fraud, 7 held

Kolkata: A major cyber fraud racket with cross-border links was busted in Murshidabad on Thursday night when police arrested seven people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, from a house in the Munai Kandra area under Barua Police Station.

During the raid, the police recovered 121 ATM cards, 46 SIM cards, 13 mobile phones, and two laptops. Police suspect that these items were used in large-scale online fraud operations, with possible money transfers routed to Bangladesh. Four of the seven accused were from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and the others were residents of Murshidabad.

On Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rashpreet Singh said: “The accused are being produced before the Berhampore court, and we have sought ten days of police custody. They used multiple ATM cards and SIMs to commit financial fraud.” He added that the police are investigating how the suspects established connections with Bangladesh and whether money was being laundered across the border.

A few weeks earlier, during the Durga Puja season, Murshidabad Police had achieved a breakthrough in a similar case. Acting on a tip-off, Hariharpara Police conducted a raid at the house of Abdul Majid Mondal in Dharampur, arresting his 29-year-old son Monirul Islam for alleged involvement in cyber fraud. From his residence, investigators recovered 27 ATM cards, several SIM cards registered in different names, and Rs 90,000 in cash.