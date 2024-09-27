B’desh Hilsa reaches Bengal but soaring prices amid reduced supply spark concerns

Kolkata: With Durga Puja on the horizon, a wave of joy sweeps over Bengalis as the much-awaited Bangladeshi Hilsa starts making its grand arrival in Bengal. Two trucks crossed the Petrapole border on Thursday, delivering this highly sought-after catch, known for its distinctive flavour and cultural significance.



However, wholesale traders are concerned about the potential price increases this year due to reduced supply. Syed Anwar Maksud, secretary of the West Bengal Fish Importers Association, explained: “The Bangladesh government has permitted a lower quantity of Hilsa imports compared to last year. We are also uncertain whether this approved quantity will actually be shipped, as fish catches in Bangladeshi rivers have been low.” Current estimates suggest that Hilsa could sell for around Rs 1,400 per kilogram in wholesale markets, with retail prices likely even higher. The uncertainty over the supply of Hilsa had traders on edge, particularly after earlier concerns about Hilsa availability due to political shifts in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi government recently authorised the export of about 2,420 metric tons of Hilsa to India, set to be handled by 49 export companies. Fishing operations in Bangladesh are scheduled to continue until October 12, after which a ban on Hilsa fishing will take effect.

On this inaugural delivery day, approximately nine tons of Hilsa were brought into India, with more shipments anticipated in the days to come, helping to meet the demand for this cherished delicacy during the festive season.