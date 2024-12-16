B’desh delegation visiting Kolkata vouches for India-Bangladesh ‘unbreakable’ bond

KolkatA: Even in the wake of the prevailing turmoil in Bangladesh, a nine-member delegation comprising Mukti Jodhas and a serving officer of the Bangladesh armed forces, while attending the Vijay Diwas celebrations said that the bond that their country shares with India is an unbreakable one.

Mukti Jodhas recalled their fight during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War where with the Indian Army’s help they had successfully defeated Pakistan. Asked about the present turmoil, one of the delegation members told the press that India and Bangladesh shared a rich history and a bond which cannot be broken with ease. Another delegation member said that the relations between India and Bangladesh must be further strengthened for the citizens of both the countries so harmony prevails. “The relations between India and Bangladesh are intact. I have seen the Vijay Diwas celebrations in my country and in India and I could see no difference in terms of celebrations. You cannot judge the relations between two countries on the basis of certain stray statements. I just want to say that relations between two countries have been good for the last 53 years. It may have soured at times but it was quickly resolved. We hope for the best. Hope must be on the move,” the delegation member said.

He added that history cannot be changed in a day. “Being Mukti Jodhas, we believe that salvation, development and friendship between the two countries will always remain,” he reiterated. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said the victory of Indian armed forces against Pakistan in the 1971 war marked the “liberation of people from oppression” and led to the creation of Bangladesh Speaking. After laying a wreath at the Vijay Smarak in Eastern Army Command headquarters, Fort William here on Vijay Diwas, the Governor said, India knows how to “come together, think, and work together.” “Not only for India, but for the entire democratic world, this day marks the liberation of people from oppression,” Bose said.

There were a series of events held to mark the occasion which includes military tattoo, fly past, dog show, among other activities which enthralled people at the RCTC grounds.

Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, former army chief General Shankar Roy Chowdhury (retd), former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (retd) and Brigadier Rahaman of the Bangladesh Army also laid wreaths at the Vijay Smarak.