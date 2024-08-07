B’desh crisis a concern for Indian farmers

Raiganj: The current unrest in Bangladesh is yet to impact the villages of Malan Border Out Post under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur district. However, farmers with agricultural plots across the border fence are increasingly worried about potential crop damage due to the ongoing turmoil. Approximately 150 farmers cultivate around 300 bighas of land across the border fence.

Tapan Kumar Das, a farmer from Malan, said: “We have an agricultural plot across the border fence on the Indian side, where we recently planted paddy. These plants require regular watering to grow, especially in the absence of sufficient rainfall. If the unrest in Bangladesh continues, we will have to risk visiting our paddy fields. Without water, our crops will be damaged, leading to significant financial losses.”

Sarada Barman, a housewife from the village, said: “Our two bigha agricultural plot lie across the border fence in Malan. Every day, we cross the fence after showing our identity cards and registering our names with the BSF. The BSF officials are very helpful but we are worried about the current unrest in Bangladesh,” she said.

Khirod Barman, a member of the Bishnupur Gram Panchayat in Malan, said: “The unrest in Bangladesh has not yet affected our Malan BOP. The BSF remains active, and daily activities continue as normal. However, farmers with land across the border fence are worried. We hope the situation will be resolved soon.”