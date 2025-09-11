B’desh Border Guards detain farmer from Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Tension erupted in the Sitalkuchi Salbari border area of Cooch Behar on Wednesday after a farmer was detained by the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB). The Border Security Force (BSF) is working to secure his release.

The farmer, identified as Nachir Mia (55), had gone to cultivate his farmland located beyond the border fencing but within Indian territory. According to locals, cattle from Bangladesh entered his field and damaged crops. When Nachir went near a Bangladeshi villager’s house to raise the issue, he was allegedly caught by locals and handed over to the BGB.

News of his detention spread quickly, sparking unrest in nearby villages. Residents alleged that such incidents are frequent, as Bangladeshi cattle regularly stray into Indian farmland, destroying crops. A similar case was reported in another part of Sitalkuchi just a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters, Dulal Mia, son of the detained farmer, said: “Bangladeshi cattle often destroy our crops. My father was arrested when he went to protest. We request the BSF to bring him back.”

Villagers have urged authorities to take stronger measures to protect farmers along the sensitive border.