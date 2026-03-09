B’desh activist Osman Hadi’s killers arrested

Kolkata: In a breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police (WBP) arrested two Bangladeshi nationals from Bongaon of North 24-Parganas on Saturday night who had fled from Bangladesh after assassinating the political activist Sharif Osman Hadi last year.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, a resident of Patuakhali and Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka in Bangladesh, who were picked up late on Saturday night from their hideout in the Bongaon area who were suspected to have been staying for the past several days.

During preliminary interrogation, cops came to know that Faisal Karim Masud, along with Alamgir Hossain, had entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India and finally, came to Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when they got any chance.

According to media reports of Bangladesh, Hadi, the convenor of the Inqilab Mancha, was conducting several public outreach programs before got killed as he was mulling to contest the election as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency.

On December 12, last year, shortly after Friday prayers, Hadi came out of a mosque and hired a rickshaw.

While moving along the Culvert Road in Puran Paltan, Hadi was shot by motorcycle bourne assailants. After shooting him in the head, the gunmen fled. Though Hadi was taken to Singapore later for advanced medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.