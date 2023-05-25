BCW Dept: Resolve scholarship cases by May 30

Kolkata: The state Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) department has written to the District Magistrates to take necessary measures so that the left over cases of scholarships in connection with the financial year 2022-23 can be resolved by May 30.



Sanjay Bansal, Secretary of BCW department, has pointed out that various scholarships provided by the department could not be disbursed to the beneficiaries because of some issues like students not providing Aadhaar card details or furnishing wrong Aadhaar which is the entry document and payment is made via Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS), not submitting documents like caste certificates and income certificates, non-seeding of Aadhaar with bank account, bank accounts opened with Aadhaar as KYC but not DBT enabled etc.

He has asked the District Magistrates to take measures for correcting these issues for resolving the left over cases.

The state BCW department provides pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC and OBC students, Shikshashree, Medhashree etc.

The department has sent the list of candidates with specific issues along with all details so that students can be contacted and the necessary corrections can be made.

The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for all issues has been attached separately along with the directive.

The portal for 2023-24 Pre-Matric & Post-Matric Scholarships for SC and OBC students will be opened by June 15 through which application will be made by the candidates themselves with required documents.

The SOP for such application of scholarship has been attached for dissemination to all schools and colleges.

An online session for nodal teachers will be organised by the BCW department once schools open after summer break.