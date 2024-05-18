BCDA opposes Centre’s proposal to sell OTC drugs in grocery stores

Kolkata: Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) has vehemently opposed a proposal by the Central government to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs (OTC drugs) in general stores and grocery stores.



The Union government has proposed a draft to bring OTC medicines into India through an amendment to Schedule K of the Drugs and

Cosmetics Act and permit their sales in general and grocery stores without the need for a prescription.

“The Government’s proposal to sell OTC drugs — approximately 400 compositions in general stores and grocery stores, including antibiotics, other habit-forming drugs, nasal spray and others will pose significant public health risks due to the lack of pharmacist oversight and potential for misuse of drugs. The move would flout the existing drug and cosmetics laws of India, pharmacy regulations and pertinent legal charters including directives from the Supreme Court,” said Sankha Roy Chowdhury, president BCDA. BCDA emphasised that India’s existing network of nearly 12.40 lakh retail chemists and 13.5 lakh pharmacists is sufficient to meet the population’s needs for OTC drugs.

The association has urged the Centre to consider these concerns and involve all stakeholders in discussions before implementing any policy changes regarding OTC drug sales. Sajal Gangopadhyay, General Secretary, BCDA said: “The government’s proposal would be dangerous for the chemists, the doctors and the society as a whole. Allowing OTC drug sales without proper regulation poses serious threats, including drug abuse, increased risk of self-medication, delayed access to healthcare, possible compromise in storage of medicines etc.”

He added that pharmacists play a crucial role in educating patients about drug usage, dosage and potential side effects of every drug.

The absence of a pharmacist could lead to adverse drug reactions which in turn can lead to serious medical crisis for the general public.

The government has identified approximately 400 compositions, including antibiotics, nasal sprays and others to bring under this category. At present, approximately 60 drugs under Schedule K are available over the counter.