BCC&I marks ‘World Soil Day’ with mangrove plantation

Kolkata: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) commemorated World Soil Day 2024 with a series of initiatives aimed at integrating environmental conservation with livelihood generation in the Sunderbans region.

More than 30,000 mangrove saplings were planted on the day and generated one day’s livelihood for more than 300 women.

The project is being implemented under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) framework, reflecting the Chamber’s dedication to sustainable development and community empowerment.

The project is funded by the CSR Fund of some corporates and a few other institutions and people. Each participant received one day’s wage as part of this initiative.

As part of this initiative and under the NSDC

framework, BCC&I is providing training to the locals of Gangasagar and after the training, these participants will be assessed and officially certified. This will surely enhance their employability and future opportunities.

The Bengal Chamber, as part of its CSR initiatives, has already planted one lakh mangrove saplings in the region.