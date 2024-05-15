BCC&I joins hands with SNU, launches course in German

KOLKATA: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) along with Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata has jointly launched a Business Communication Course in German.



The course, which will start from June 15, 2024, onwards, is designed for entrepreneurs, business professionals & individuals who want to explore opportunities in the fields of business, tourism and education.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BCC&I and SNU on May 9, towards launching the aforesaid course.

Sreeja Roy is the faculty of the course, which will be taken on weekends, in virtual and physical mode.

She is a German faculty in the School of International Languages at SNU. She holds a Diploma in German language and has experience in working as an advisor in a German multinational company.

This short-term intensive course will enable the applicants to acquire knowledge of grammar, framing sentences and to speak, write and understand the language in its spoken form.

After completion of the course and assessment, certificates will be jointly provided by BCC&I and SNU to the participants.