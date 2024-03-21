BCC&I holds seminar on investments in sustainability

Siliguri: With the aim of developing the business sector of North Bengal centering Siliguri, the gateway of North-East India, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) organised the 3rd Edition of Prospects for North Bengal, a seminar on Investments in Sustainability.

In this seminar, discussions were held on investment plans between India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Discussions were also held on the opportunities in business and tourism.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner, People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Eshor Raj Poudel, Consul General of Nepal in Kolkata, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president, Techno India Group, Sunil KC, vice-president, Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NICCI) from Kathmandu among others were present at the seminar.

Andalib Elias mentioned some issues in business between India and Bangladesh. “There were some technical difficulties between India and Bangladesh in conducting business in both the countries but now the issues have been resolved. Therefore, we have discussed whether we can make new investment plans between these two countries,” Elias added. He further said: “Regional cooperation may go hand-in-hand with sustainable approaches. Sustainability is not only a phenomenon of the environment, it has to consider the three pillars of economy, environment and social aspect considering both present and future needs, especially relevant for developing nations.”

Eshor Raj Poudel, Consul General of Nepal in Kolkata, mentioned the importance of Siliguri in the supply chain stability of Nepal and Bangladesh being present at almost equidistant from points of borders with Bangladesh and Nepal.

Panitanki is the most important export point for Nepal exporting items like tea, cardamom, plywood and others. Gautam Deb emphasised on the need for enhancing the importance of Siliguri Junction Station and Siliguri Town Station. He stressed on the tourism sector of North Bengal. Meanwhile, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president, Techno India Group said: “Techno India Group is investing heavily in North Bengal building world class school education for girls and vocational education for all. Potentials are also visible in other sectors, including the traditional ones like agriculture, food processing, tea, tourism and also the emerging ones like health, IT among others.”