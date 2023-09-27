‘Bazi Bazaar’ set to make a comeback at Sahid Minar Maidan

‘Bazi Bazaar’ (firecracker fair) will make a comeback at Sahid Minar Maidan in Esplanade after a gap of three years subject to the nod of the Army, the custodian of the Maidan.

The firecracker fair was held for the last time in the venue in 2019. “There will be four large-scale fairs across the state, including the one at Sahid Minar Maidan. There will be 50 stalls in each of these fairs. The stalls would sell only green fire-crackers following all safety and security measures, and necessary permission from all state government stakeholders,” Babla Roy, chairman of Sara Bangla Atasbazi Byabsayee Samity said.

The other three venues of the fair will be Dumurjala in Howrah, Barasat in North 24-Parganas and Kawakhali in Siliguri. Roy said that 150 fairs will be held at different venues across the state. The fairs are expected to last for a month from October 12 to November 12.

“I will urge common people to purchase green crackers from these fairs as all licensed businessmen will be allowed to put up stalls. We are overwhelmed with the support of the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Roy said. According to him, about 6,000 applications were received for setting up stalls at these fairs.