Battling odds, Malda archer wins laurels for the country at Asia Cup

MALDA: After securing silver medals in both individual and team recurve archery for India at the Asia Cup held in Singapore, Ruma Biswas of Bablabona village under the Gazole Police Station is now aiming for the Olympics. Fighting an acute financial crisis, Ruma had managed to seal her position in the Indian team for Asia Cup in Singapore held from June 5 to 10. The news of her victories has brought villagers to her doorsteps in jubilation. Her parents, Haridas and Aruna Biswas, are welcoming them with sweet mangoes.



Ruma returned from Singapore but is yet to reach home. She is currently in Delhi. Her next aim is the trial of the World University Selection to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Biswas said: “From the family of a farmer, it was a very difficult journey to reach this spot. My next aim is the Olympics and I will start preparing for the selection. The immediate goal is the World University selection.”

After being coached by Srimanta Choudhury in Gazole’s BSA field, she had been selected for Jhargram Archery Academy in 2017 which became the turning point of her life, stated the archer. “In 2022, I joined the archery academy of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Kolkata and got selected to represent my country in the Asia Cup later,” she added.

The district sports association (DSA) of Malda is also waiting for Ruma’s return to Malda. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the president of DSA, said: “She has made us proud and we will felicitate her. Any kind of help she needs will be extended to her. We are also working to develop infrastructure for archery in Malda and she will be our torchbearer.”