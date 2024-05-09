Battling financial constraints, student ranks 9th in HS exam

Raiganj: Pritambar Barman dreams of cracking the UPSC examination and becoming an administrative officer. Economical constraints have not been able to deter this 17-year-old. Barman who hails from Veul village in Kaliyaganj ranked 9th in the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) in the state. Pritambar Barman studied in Tarangapur NK HS school. He obtained a total of 488 marks out of 500, scoring 100 in Bengali, 93 in English, 98 in Education, 98 in Geography and 99 in Philosophy.



“My father works as a mason in Nepal and my mother works in the agricultural fields to run our family. We live in a tin-roof hut. During rain, the roof leaks. After completing BA with English honours, I want to crack the UPSC examinations and become an administrative officer,” stated Pritambar.

Barman has two sisters. His elder sister Ruma is studying English honours in Siliguri college. His younger sister Pratima is a class X student at Baral Horolal Girls HS school at Tarangapur.

Tarubala Barman, mother of Pritambar said: “All three of my children are very meritorious. We work very hard so that we can provide them with a good education. Despite our financial limitations, we encourage them to take up higher studies.” Sanjay Kumar Roy, headmaster of Tarangapur NK High School, said: “Pritambar has proved that the students of rural belts are not lagging behind in the state. Pritambar is highly disciplined. We do believe that he will reach his goal in future.”