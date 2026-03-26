Battle line Nandigram: Abhishek challenges BJP to show dev record

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressed two public rallies in Daspur and Keshiary as part of an intensified campaign push in West Midnapore, while also holding a key organisational meeting in Nandigram on Wednesday. The meeting saw the presence of newly joined party leader Pabitra Kar, who recently switched from the BJP and is set to contest from the seat in the 2026 Assembly polls.



In Nandigram, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, questioning his development record in the Constituency and accusing him of failing to deliver on basic infrastructure and welfare. He highlighted the party’s ‘Sebashray’ initiative, aimed at providing healthcare and essential services at the grassroots, and positioned it as a contrast to what he described as administrative inaction.

Throwing an open challenge, Banerjee dared his political opponents to present their “report card” before the people, asserting that the Trinamool Congress is ready to face any comparison based on development data.

He also underscored the political significance of the contest, noting that Pabitra Kar - once a close associate of Adhikari and instrumental in his earlier electoral success - is now contesting against him after switching sides.

Highlighting development in West Midnapore, Banerjee pointed to infrastructure projects including multiple bridge constructions and road development under the Pathashree-Rastashree schemes, along with irrigation work under the Ghatal Master Plan. He stated that significant funds have already been invested by the state government to address flooding issues, with further measures promised for vulnerable areas. He also underlined local economic initiatives, particularly the establishment of a gold hub in Daspur aimed at supporting traditional goldsmiths. Assuring that the remaining work will be expedited, he promised to make the hub fully operational within six months of the polls. Additionally, demands such as setting up a police station to support the gold trade and other local infrastructure needs would be taken up on priority.

In Keshiary and adjoining areas, Banerjee highlighted projects such as the construction of the Jangalkanya Setu, expansion of road networks, establishment of educational institutions, including ITIs and colleges, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure. He also mentioned future considerations like a betel leaf preservation centre for local cultivators and addressing civic demands, including drainage systems and transport facilities.

Central to his address were the party’s key electoral assurances, with a strong emphasis on five major “Protigyas.” He reiterated that financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar would continue for women. He promised piped drinking water to every household, expansion of healthcare access through Duare Chikitsa camps, provision of pucca houses for all eligible families and universal coverage of old-age pensions within the next five years, irrespective of central assistance.

Reaffirming the party’s development-focused approach, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress would continue to rely on its “report card” and welfare commitments as the cornerstone of its campaign across regions.