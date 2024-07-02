Battery-operated e-rickshaw launched for Divyang employees

Kolkata: Working out a solution to reduce the hurdles faced by Divyang employees working at Eastern Railway’s (ER) Liluah Carriage and Wagon workshop, battery-operated e-rickshaw was introduced for their transportation in



the premises.

Considering the huge working space area of the workshop, the employees had to be dropped by their family members from the workshop’s entrance gate to their place of work. To mitigate such difficulty, the workshop authority decided to provide e-rickshaws for their transportation which according to them will be a good facility for the employee and environment friendly at the same time.

This service for Divyang employees was initiated by Liluah’s ERRWO president Smita Goyal and secretary Rohini Singh in presence of ER’s Chief Workshop Manager Yatish Kumar.