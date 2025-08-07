Bata India upgrades Batanagar facility with Rs 300 mn investment

Kolkata: Bata India has announced a major upgrade to its Batanagar manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 300 million. The initiative is part of the footwear major’s broader transformation journey aimed at enhancing product quality, automation and global competitiveness.

An issued statement read that the investment has gone into installing cutting-edge technologies such as the Polyurethane Direct Injection Process (PUDIP) and Injection Moulded EVA (IM EVA) machines. These systems are used to manufacture Bata’s Floatz and industrial footwear lines and include robotic spraying, automated roughening arms and advanced mould handling units—features expected to boost consistency, precision and efficiency in production.

Anjan Kundu, head, Supply Chain Management, Bata India Ltd., said the upgrade marks a strategic move to modernise the manufacturing base while reviving Batanagar’s legacy as a footwear hub.

“By investing in advanced machines at Batanagar, we are ensuring that Bata continues to lead, adapt and serve as a benchmark for footwear manufacturing in India,” he said.

The Batanagar unit operates under comprehensive safety management protocols to maintain high standards of occupational health and safety. Historically, the site holds significant industrial value; Thomas Bata’s visit to India in the 1930s led to the establishment of the Batanagar township, which became central to West Bengal’s industrial growth. In the past year, Bata India opened around 130 new stores, with over half situated in smaller towns. The company is also expanding its franchise network to increase reach and generate entrepreneurial opportunities. Through the Bata Children’s Program, the company continues its community support by providing education, mentorship, and footwear to underserved children across India.

The move aligns with Bata’s long-term vision to “Shoe the World” from India.