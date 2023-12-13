Basirhat: 3 killed, about 35 injured in chimney collapse at brick kiln

Three people were killed while 35 sustained severe injuries following the collapse of chimney at a brick kiln in Basirhat.

It was learnt that two persons have been shifted to a city hospital in a critical condition while it is suspected that many are still trapped under the debris of the collapse. Police reached the spot and rescue work is afoot.

The incident took place at Dhaltitha village within the limits of Basirhat Police Station. The collapse took place during the firing work at the brick kiln. The chimney collapsed as soon as the workers started a fire.

Several labourers were shifted to a local hospital where one of them, Hafizul Mondal (35), died. Police have managed to extricate the bodies of two workers identified as Jethu Ram Kumar and Rakesh Kumar. Both hailed from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. About 20 injured workers are admitted in the Basirhat Hospital, five are reportedly in a critical condition.

The critical cases were subsequently shifted to RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. It is feared that many are still trapped in the debris.