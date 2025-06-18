Bashirhat: TMC worker shot, then hacked to death; 4 held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot and hacked to death in Bashirhat of North 24-Parganas on Monday night.

Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Anwar Hossain Gazi (24) of Ghona village in Gotra Panchayat of Bashirhat was sitting at a tea shop in the locality on

Monday night.

Around 9:30 pm, a group of miscreants allegedly attacked him. Reportedly the miscreants shot Anwar and to confirm the death, hacked him multiple times. After a while, when the miscreants fled, local residents rushed Anwar to Bashirhat Hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased’s uncle, Fajar Ali Ghazi, reportedly suspects that the miscreants from the locality have killed Anwar.

During the investigation, cops of Bashirhat Police Station arrested four persons identified as Sabir Gazi, Billah Sheikh, Rabiul Sardar and Bakibillah Mandal.

It has been learnt that Anwar was an active TMC worker in the area. Local TMC leaders condoled his murder and demanded stringent punishment for the attackers.

However, the motive behind the attack is still unclear. The police have started an investigation. It is suspected that a land-related dispute and old enmity might be the cause behind the attack.