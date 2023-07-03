Basanti violence: Guv demands arrest in 48 hrs, to send his observations to SEC

Kolkata: Following his visit to Basanti, South 24-Parganas to meet the kin of the murdered TMC youth worker, Governor CV Ananda Bose demanded the arrest of the accused persons by “competent authorities” in 48 hours while claiming that he would send his observations on the violence relating to the poll process to the State Election Commissioner (SEC), hoping the election body will act on it.



Bose has been visiting violence-stricken areas in the state. He began with Bhangor and Canning and then moved on to visit areas in North Bengal. On reaching Kolkata by train on Monday, he straightaway left for Basanti. There he planned to meet the family of TMC youth leader Jiarul Mollah who was allegedly killed in an intra-party feud. His daughter, Manoara Piyada told the media that her father had been receiving threats for some time and had complained to the police who allegedly took no action.

The Governor meet Piyada at Canning Irrigation Bhavan. She demanded a CBI probe into her father’s death since the police failed to arrest anyone since the time of the murder.

Addressing the media, the Governor said that after interacting with the family and inspecting the murder spot, he has gathered information about the ones responsible.

He said he expects the competent authorities to bring the accused persons to the book in 48 hours.

Bose said there is a “political Holi being played in Bengal with human blood”. He said this politics of “violence and muscle flexing” needs

to stop.

Bose said he has made certain observations relating to the poll-related violence which he will send to the SEC who should take necessary steps to ensure a free and fair polls.

The Governor said he is not on a mission of “fault-finding” but “fact-finding” and is well within his Constitutional limits.