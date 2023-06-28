Basanti Highway:Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

KOLKATA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Basanti Highway near the Abokash area of Bhangar in South 24-Parganas on Monday night.



A truck hit the motorcycle from behind and fled. Police are looking for the offending truck.

According to sources, on Monday around 9:30 pm, Ashabul Gaji, a resident of the Borali area was returning home riding his motorcycle from Kolkata along the Basanti Highway. It is alleged that when he reached near Abokash area, a truck started honking continuously behind Gaji’s motorcycle. Due to some issues, Gaji was unable to allow the truck to cross him.

Meanwhile, after honking for a few moments, the truck driver tried to overtake Gaji and while doing so it rammed behind the two-wheeler. As soon as the collision took place, Gaji fell on the road and the truck ran over him. Local people tried to stop the truck but failed. The offending driver increased his speed and fled. Gaji was rushed to Nalmuri Rural Hospital from where he was referred to SSKM Hospital after providing first aid. Gaji was declared dead at the SSKM Hospital.