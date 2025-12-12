Basanti Highway: Kolkata Police ASI run over by speeding truck

Kolkata: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police was killed on Thursday night after being run over by a truck on the Basanti Highway in the Bairampur area of Bhangar.

According to sources, Sahabuddin Biswas (49), originally from Malda and residing in a flat in New Town, was posted as a Crime Officer in the Bhangar Division. After finishing duty, Biswas was riding his motorcycle towards New Town when a speeding truck hit him from behind.

The impact threw him onto the road and the truck ran over him moments later.

The truck driver fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. Biswas was taken to Nalmuri Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Bhangar Division Saikat Ghosh and other senior officers visited the site. Local residents alleged that despite foggy conditions, the truck was being driven rashly and negligently, leading to the fatal crash.

Police have registered a case and a manhunt is underway to trace the absconding driver.