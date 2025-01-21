Basanti: 2 held for ‘rape’ and murder of minor

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested for alleged ‘rape’ and murder of a minor girl at Basanti in South 24-Parganas on Monday evening after the body was recovered from an agricultural land.

According to sources, the deceased minor girl was missing since January 9 evening. Her parents and others looked for the girl in all the possible places but failed to trace her. On January 12, a missing diary was lodged at the Basanti Police Station. However, the girl was not found until Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, while a tractor was working on a paddy field near the minor’s house, the tractor driver spotted the girl’s hand on the ground. Immediately he informed the residents who informed the cops. Later, police dug a certain area of the agricultural land and the girl’s

body was found.

Local residents and the family members of the minor alleged that the girl was murdered after being raped. However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death and to ascertain whether she was raped.

Later in the evening, police arrested two persons including one of the neighbours of the deceased. They are getting grilled to find out more information related to the crime.