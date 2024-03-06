Basanta Boi Utsav inaugurated at College Square; on till March 12

Around 70 renowned publishers are participating in the Basanta Boi Utsav O Boimela, a springtime book fair at College Square. This annual celebration, which will continue till March 12, marks its inaugural year.

On Wednesday, renowned Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay inaugurated the event in the presence of TMC leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Mala Ray. The inaugural event also saw the participation of author Pracheta Gupta, Tridib Chatterjee, President, Guild and Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary, Guild.

The fair, featuring two gates dedicated to literary icons Jibanananda Das and Michael Madhusudan Dutta, showcases around 60 stalls.

This cultural event is organised jointly by Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 40 and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild. The closing day of the book fair will be marked by the distribution of colours and books to 250 children, adding a vibrant and educational touch to the festive atmosphere.