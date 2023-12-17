Baruipur: Trinamool worker murdered

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was hacked and assaulted to death by a group of people at Baruipur in South 24-Parganas on Saturday night.



Till Sunday, police arrested 12 persons in connection with the murder. Speaker of the state Assembly Biman Banerjee, who is also the local MLA, visited Saidul’s house and condemned the attack. Trinamool Congress suspects that BJP and CPI(M) are behind the murder.

According to sources, the deceased Trinamool Congress worker was identified as Saidul Ali Sheikh, a resident of Balban area in Baruipur. On Saturday night he was at home when Saidul was called by someone. Hearing that he was called by his name, when Saidul came out, about 10 people allegedly started assaulting him. He was dragged to a field nearby where he was stabbed using multiple sharp weapons. Meanwhile, hearing Saidul screaming, his wife came out and begged for his life but the accused persons kept on stabbing Saidul. When Saidul fell on the ground and became unconscious the accused persons fled.

Saidul was rushed to Baruipur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night. Saidul’s wife and other family members alleged that all the accused persons were local residents and maximum of them members of a local club. Police have arrested 12 persons so far and also sealed the club.