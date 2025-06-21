Baruipur Police flags Amit Malviya’s claim of minor’s sexual assault, death ‘false’

Kolkata: Baruipur Police have flagged as false a social media post by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, in which he alleged that a minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in South 24-Parganas.

According to police, the incident referred to by Malviya occurred around four days ago, and preliminary investigation, including the post-mortem report, reveals the girl died due to consumption of an unknown poison. No evidence of sexual assault was found during the autopsy. On Thursday, Malviya posted a blurred image of the deceased girl on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, claiming she was “gang-raped” and “murdered” on the night of June 16 in South 24-Parganas. He also used the post to allege that women are unsafe in West Bengal. Following this, Baruipur Police initiated an inquiry. On Friday, the district police posted a statement on their official X handle, asserting that a criminal case has been registered against unknown individuals who circulated the girl’s photo on social media — a clear violation of Supreme Court guidelines. The police further accused the individuals of attempting to incite communal disharmony.

The police post read: “Lies Again! Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about the death of a minor girl under Jibantala Police Station four days ago. The facts are: an unnatural death occurred, and the girl’s body was recovered from her house following due formalities. The inquest and post-mortem — conducted under proper videography — confirmed that there was no sexual assault. The cause of death was due to consumption of an unknown poison. An FIR was registered based on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. A criminal case is being initiated against the

person who circulated the photograph of the deceased minor girl on social media, violating the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s guidelines and attempting to fuel communal disharmony.” The investigation remains ongoing.