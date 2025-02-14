Baruipur: ‘New Central Correctional Home to be completed in 2025-26’

Kolkata: The construction of a new Central Correctional Home at Baruipur, in South 24-Parganas is at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed in 2025-26. The inmates of Presidency Correctional Home (PCH) will be shifted to this new address as part of the state government’s move for more humane treatment and addressing issues like overcrowding. The PCH presently has 2,000 odd inmates.

“The construction of quarters for officers and staff at Baruipur at a cost of Rs 41.20 crore is under progress. Other infrastructure development activities such as construction of sweeper’s barrack, vertical extension of the staff barracks, additional 24 interview counters, public address system, modular furniture and CCTV surveillance system at Baruipur Central Correctional Home involving Rs 4.13 crore are under progress and expected to be completed in 2025-26. The total cost involved in the construction will be over Rs 203.57 crore,” said a Nabanna official.

The construction of a 3-storied office building of DIG of Correctional Services, Baruipur range within the complex of Baruipur is also expected to be completed by 2025-26.

It may be mentioned that inmates of Alipore Central Correctional Home have already been shifted to another address at Baruipur and the site has been developed as an Independence Museum named Alipore Jail Museum.

The state government has recently constructed a new special correctional home at Chanchal in Malda spending Rs 31.10 crore. The balance work for the construction of the District Correctional Home at Nimtouri in East Midnapore is in progress and expected to be completed by June 2025.

The state Correctional Administration department has started construction of a Safe Home at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas for the accommodation of all released foreign inmates and other allied works at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore.