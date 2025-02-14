Baruipur: Man held for sexually assaulting minor

Kolkata: A person has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at Baruipur in South 24-Parganas district, police said on Friday.

The accused was apprehended following a complaint lodged at Baruipur Police Station on Thursday by her parents.

A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act and he will be produced before the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court on Friday, a police officer said. According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl when her parents

went to work. The man allegedly filmed the criminal act, too and threatened her of making the videos public, it said.“He even threatened to kill us and throw acid on my daughter. We want the strictest punishment for the accused,” her mother told reporters. Investigation is underway, police said.