Baruipur Hosp saves lives of about 12 patients who suffered cerebral stroke in a month

Kolkata: Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital saved the lives of 12 patients who had suffered cerebral stroke in the past one month with the help of telemedicine services that are given through the “Swasthya Ingit” app of the state Health department.



According to the Health department sources, all these 12 patients were cured by the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital during the festive season in October and none of them had to face paralysis due to the timely treatment by the hospital. This has become possible due to the telemedicine services which have come up with a robust infrastructure with the state government giving more emphasis on this platform.

The lives of thousands brain stroke patients were saved and impending disabilities were prevented by adopting specialized telemedicine service through a hub-and-spoke model in the state. The project that began last December, with Bangur Institute Neurology (BIN) serving as the hub and 41 spokes across Kolkata and rest of the state, has yielded extremely encouraging results. RG Kar, SSKM, Kolkata MCH, NRS, BC Roy, CNMCH are the spokes in Kolkata. In the rest of the state, there are 35 other spokes, some of them in the remotest parts from where doctors have consulted experts at BIN about patients and then carried out interventions that have prevented death and disability following brain stroke.

In the case of the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, they contacted the BIN and followed the guidelines.

Brain stroke is the second-most common cause of death and a leading cause of chronic disabilities in India. A simple, guided medication in the golden hour of the stroke has saved several lives.