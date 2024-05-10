Baruipur: About 13 cops assaulted

Kolkata: The cops of Baruipur Police Station were assaulted on Thursday night during a raid.

About 13 police personnel suffered injuries and were rushed to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital where they were treated. According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops on Thursday night conducted a raid at the house of a man identified as Babu at Machpukur area of Brindakhali in Baruipur to seize narcotic substances. During the raid, cops found some quantities of cannabis and some cash was found.

When the seizure procedure was in progress, a group of people, including family members of the accused, started assaulting the cops. The cannabis and money was also snatched away.One of the policemen somehow managed to inform his superiors about the attack. After a while, a large contingent of police force led by the Sub Divisional Police Officer Atish Biswas and other officials reached the spot and rescued the policemen.