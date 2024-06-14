Barrage-cum-pumping station at Doighat to be set up by KMC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is coming up with a barrage-cum-pumping station at Doighat in the port area which will clean the water of the Adi Ganga, popularly known as Tolly Nullah, thereby facilitating the mourners to take ritualistic bath right at the site of Keoratala crematorium.



The mourners after performing last rites of their deceased family members at Keoratala crematorium in Tollygunge and Siriti burning ghat near Behala had to go to River Ganga for taking bath due to the dirty and scant water in Adi Ganga. Now, KMC will be spending Rs 132 crore for the project which is expected to be completed in 24 to

30 months after commencement of work.

“Presently, there is no lockgate at Doighat. We are setting up a barrage-cum-pumping station there. At the time of low tide during the dry season, the water stored in the barrage will be channelised into the Tolly Nullah which will be responsible for backwashing to clean the Adi Ganga water,” said Tarak Singh, Member Mayor in Council (S&D). The proposal for the project will be placed in the Member-Mayor-In-Council meeting on Friday.