Barrackpore: TMC suspends councillor for 6 years; arrested for ‘murder’

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was suspended from the party for six years and arrested for the alleged murder of an elderly man following an altercation over an unauthorised construction at Manirampur in Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas.



According to sources, alleged illegal construction work was underway in the Manirampur area of Ward 23 in North Barrackpore. On Sunday, some local residents protested against the construction, following which chaos broke out in the area.

It is alleged that local councillor Rabindranath Bhattacharya arrived at the spot and became involved in an altercation with a resident, Hemanta Adhikari.

According to the allegation, the councillor suddenly assaulted Hemanta. When Hemanta’s father, Tulsi Adhikari (81), intervened, Bhattacharya allegedly kicked the elderly man, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. Tulsi Adhikari was rushed to Barrackpore Cantonment Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Later, a complaint was lodged against the councillor, following which Bhattacharya was detained. After the incident came to light, the Trinamool Congress leadership decided to suspend him.

TMC leader Partha Bhowmik later said the party condemned the councillor’s actions and announced that Bhattacharya had been suspended for six years.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Division of Barrackpore City Police, Indra Ban Jha, said that after interrogation, the councillor was arrested later that night.