Barrackpore Railway Stn walls transformed into colourful homage to history & culture

Kolkata: Paintings on freedom struggle and cultural history grace the 750-metre-long wall around the Barrackpore Railway Station transforming it to a colourful homage to the prominent personalities, including Khudiram Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



“This unique project not only seeks to enhance the Railways interface with the township but also aims to elevate the aesthetics of the entire locality of this beautiful suburban town nestled along the banks of the Hooghly River,” ER officials stated. Barrackpore, already designated for development as an Amrit Bharat Station, is witnessing an overall facelift, with various developmental works progressing at a rapid pace, Railway officials stated. The subject matter of these captivating paintings spans a wide spectrum, ranging from commemorations of the freedom struggle to the gradual evolution of our rich culture and heritage.

These paintings vividly depict pivotal events such as Mangal Pandey’s rebellion against the British Raj and Gandhi’s association with the freedom movement. The initiative doesn’t solely dwell on historical remembrances; it also incorporates elements of entertainment and cultural heritage. Images inspired by Bengali literature and cinema further enrich the ambiance, creating a truly immersive experience for commuters and visitors alike.